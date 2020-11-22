Football: Immobile helps Lazio win at rain-drenched Crotone

MILAN: Ciro Immobile scored on his return from coronavirus isolation as Lazio beat rock-bottom Crotone 2-0 under driving rain in southern Italy on Saturday (Nov 21).

Immobile's diving header put Lazio ahead in the 21st minute on a water-logged pitch after storms in the sole of Italy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It was the fourth Serie A goal in six games this term for the top scorer in Europe last season, who had missed Lazio's last two league games.

The Italy international was also involved in the second goal, sending Joaquin Correa through just before the hour mark as the rain briefly subsided in Calabria.

Argentine Correa fired in his first league goal this season from a tight angle through the legs of Crotone goalkeeper Alex Cordaz.

Simone Inzaghi's side moved up to fifth in the early Serie A table.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Crotone fell to their sixth defeat in eight games as they remain winless in their return to the top flight after two seasons in Serie B.

Champions Juventus, in sixth position, host Cagliari later Saturday looking to close the gap on leaders AC Milan, who play at third-placed Napoli on Sunday.

Later Saturday, seventh-placed Atalanta visit promoted Spezia.