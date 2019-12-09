Football: In-form Union Berlin sink sorry Cologne, Paderborn off the bottom

BERLIN: Sebastian Andersson struck twice as Union Berlin beat a hapless Cologne 2-0 on Sunday (Dec 8) to continue their remarkable recent run and move towards the top half of the Bundesliga.

Swede Andersson hit goals either side of half-time to make it four league wins from their last five and take Union to 10th, only six points from the European places, an impressive effort in their first ever season in the German top flight.

Union's hot form has been mirrored by Andersson's, with the 28-year-old scoring five in his last four Bundesliga games.

Cologne started stronger, dominating possession and forcing two fine saves out of Rafal Gikiewicz, including one from Birger Verstraete's superbly taken free-kick in the 29th minute.

However Andersson drew first blood for the hosts four minutes later, heading in from a corner to score his seventh of the season.

He added the second four minutes after the break thanks to goal-line technology, which ruled that his finish past Timo Horn crossed the line despite Sebastiaan Bornauw's efforts to clear the ball.

Cologne were promoted alongside Union but have only claimed one point from their past six matches and are now bottom of the Bundesliga, four points from safety, after Paderborn snatched a last-gasp 1-0 win at Werder Bremen.

Sven Michel's 90th minute winner gave Paderborn - also promoted last season - just their second win of the season and lifts them above Cologne into 17th place despite being level on eight points.

In a dour, rain-soaked encounter, the home side looked better early on, with Werder attackers Leonardo Bittencourt and Milot Rashica troubling the visiters.

Both teams appeared content to settle for a point as the match wore on, before Michel struck his dramatic decisive goal.

The celebrations were muted as the goal was initially ruled out for offside against Streli Mamba, who provided the assist, before a VAR check saw the decision overturned and Paderborn handed the win.

Bremen's sixth defeat in 14 matches heaped pressure on young coach Florian Kohfeldt, whose side are just two points above the relegation zone.