Football: In-form Wolves see off Aston Villa challenge

WOLVERHAMPTON: Ruben Neves and Raul Jimenez earned local bragging rights for Wolves with a dominant 2-1 win over Midlands rivals Aston Villa on Sunday (Nov 10).

Midfielder Neves' first-half thunderbolt and Jimenez's late effort lifted Nuno Espirito Santo's side to eighth in the Premier League.

Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves celebrates after scoring against Aston Villa. (AFP/Lindsey Parnaby)

Trezeguet grabbed an injury-time consolation for Villa.

It was Wolves' first top-flight win since their stunning success at Manchester City a month ago but they are now unbeaten in seven league matches and just one point behind the top five after inflicting a third straight Premier League defeat on Villa.

Dean Smith's Villa, now only three points above the relegation zone, desperately missed injured skipper Jack Grealish as they fell to a limp defeat at Molineux.

The hosts found a deserved breakthrough four minutes before the break.

Tyrone Mings brought down Adama Traore on the right and Joao Moutinho squared his free-kick to Neves to crash in a low drive from 20 yards.

Wolves pushed for a second after the break and Diogo Jota's drive was turned over by goalkeeper Orjan Nyland, on for the injured Jed Steer, after 65 minutes.

Villa tried to exert some late pressure but their hopes were ended with six minutes left when Traore broke down the right and squared for Jimenez to roll in.

Trezeguet's close-range drive, given by goal-line technology, in injury-time gave the scoreline a flattering look for Villa.