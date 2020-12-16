Football: Iniesta out for four months after operation

AFC Champions League - Group G - Vissel Kobe v Guangzhou Evergrande
Vissel Kobe's Andres Iniesta during an AFC Champions League match against Guangzhou Evergrande at Al Janoub Stadium in Qatar on Nov 28, 2020. (File photo: Reuters/Ibraheem Al Omari)
BARCELONA: Andres Iniesta faces four months out of action after undergoing an operation to treat a ruptured hamstring, the Vissel Kobe midfielder's representatives said in a statement on Wednesday (Dec 16).

Spain's World Cup final goal-scoring hero in 2010, Iniesta ruptured his right hamstring during Vissel Kobe's Asian Champions League last 16 win against Shanghai SIPG last week and flew back to his former home Barcelona to undergo surgery.

Iniesta was treated by renowned sports surgeon Ramon Cugat, who usually performs operations on Barcelona players and injured players from other top European sides, including Manchester City.

Iniesta, 36, moved to Vissel Kobe in 2018 after spending his entire career until then at Barca. He retired from international football after the 2018 World Cup.

Source: Reuters/kg

