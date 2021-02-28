Injuries hamper Newcastle in 1-1 draw with Wolves

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

NEWCASTLE, England: Injury-hit strugglers Newcastle United were held to a 1-1 home draw by Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Saturday after Jamaal Lascelles' opener for the Magpies was cancelled out by a Ruben Neves header.

The point leaves Newcastle 17th on 26 from 26 games, four points above the relegation zone but having played a game more than third-bottom Fulham, who visit Crystal Palace on Sunday, while Wolves are 12th on 34 points.

Having seen Miguel Almiron hit a post in the first half, Newcastle went ahead seven minutes into the second as winger Ryan Fraser picked out Lascelles with a cross that the central defender met with a powerful header to give his side the lead.

By that stage Paraguayan Almiron had already gone off injured and was soon followed by French winger Allan Saint-Maximin, who appeared to damage a groin muscle, and Swedish defender Emil Krafth as the tide turned in Wolves' favour.

Portugal midfielder Neves put the visitors level with a superb header from Pedro Neto's cross in the 73rd minute, and Newcastle were forced to defend deeper and deeper.

A rare late foray resulted in a superb chance for Newcastle's Brazilian striker Joelinton and his thunderous shot beat goalkeeper Rui Patricio, only to hit defender Romain Saiss just in front of the goal-line and spin away for a corner.

The drama did not end there as Wolves mounted one final push and home keeper Martin Dubravka, making his first league appearance of the season, had to make a reflex stoppage-time save to secure a point for his team.

"I was trying to react from short distance. It was a tough situation, but I'm glad I was able to help the team," Dubravka told Sky Sports, adding that his side had done enough to win.

"In the first 45 minutes we were in control. We didn't do the basics as well in the second but we still had a few chances. We're a bit disappointed with the result, but one point is better than nothing," he said.

