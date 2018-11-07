Football: Injury-hit Scotland recall Fletcher for Nations League decider

GLASGOW: Scotland manager Alex McLeish recalled Sheffield Wednesday striker Steven Fletcher for the first time in over a year on Tuesday for a crucial Nations League double header against Albania and Israel.

Injuries to Celtic's Leigh Griffiths and Hearts forward Steven Naismith have left McLeish short on options up front.

On-form Celtic playmaker Ryan Christie and West Brom's Matt Phillips also earn recalls as forward options.

Scotland travel to Albania on Nov 17 with Israel headed to Hampden three days later.

Israel lead the group on six points to Scotland and Albania's three, but McLeish's men have a game in hand.

Topping the three-team section would give Scotland an extra shot at qualifying for a major tournament for the first time in 22 years at Euro 2020.

The group winners would be guaranteed a place in a four-team playoff should fail to qualify through the traditional qualifying groups, the draw for which will be made next month in Dublin.

"Yes, (topping the group) is the minimum requirement and it's something I believe we're capable of and something that's achievable," said McLeish.

Despite being appointed for his second spell in charge of the national team just nine months ago, it has been reported McLeish's job could be at risk if Scotland fail to win their Nations League group.

"That's not something I'd want to discuss," he added.

"I don't even think about that. I'm just concentrating on the players getting the right result to take Scotland forward and to inspire the Tartan Army again to come in their hordes."