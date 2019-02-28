Football: Injury, illness hamper Bayern's plans at Gladbach

BERLIN: Bayern Munich coach Niko Kovac has mounting personnel problems ahead of Saturday's (Mar 2) crunch Bundesliga clash at Borussia Moenchengladbach.

The defending champions start the weekend in second, trailing leaders Borussia Dortmund by three points and face a tricky tie at Gladbach, who inflicted a shock 3-0 defeat on Bayern at Munich's Allianz Arena last October.

However, Bayern could potentially be heading north without some big names, including club captain and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, in their star-studded squad.

"(Reserve goalkeeper) Sven Ulreich has trained, Mats Hummels too, Manuel Neuer hasn't, but we hope he can train tomorrow (Friday)," said Kovac.

Bayern are already light on wingers with Arjen Robben and Kingsley Coman out with leg injuries, while Franck Ribery and left-back David Alaba are also now sidelined.

"David has a ligament injury, Franck has gastroenteritis, both are definitely out for Saturday," added Kovac.

"(Central midfielder) Leon Goretzka has a few issues with his ankle, whether or not he can play we'll only be able to say tomorrow."

Kovac's Bayern were torn apart by Gladbach's counter-attacks last October when Alassane Plea and Lars Stindl scored early goals in Munich after Jonas Hoffmann punched holes in Bayern's midfield before Patrick Herrmann netted a late third goal.

However, Dieter Hecking's Gladbach, who sit fourth in the table, crashed to 3-0 defeats to both mid-table sides Hertha Berlin and Wolfsburg in recent weeks, leaving them winless in their last three league games.

In contrast, Bayern travel with confidence high in the midst of the title race after winning 10 of their last 11 league games.

"At the moment, we are having a good phase and Borussia aren't, but the results don't necessarily mirror what the current performances are like," said Kovac.

"We won't underestimate them.

"It will be a tough game and the atmosphere in Gladbach is always great."