Football: Inter defender Bastoni tests positive for COVID-19

MILAN: Inter Milan have confirmed that defender Alessandro Bastoni has tested positive for COVID-19 while training with Italy's under-21 team.

"The Nerazzurri defender is totally asymptomatic and will self-isolate as required by hygiene protocols," said Inter in a statement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Italian football federation said on Wednesday that two members of the under-21 squad had tested positive without naming them. It said that the rest of the squad were re-tested and all results were negative.

Inter's next match is the derby against AC Milan on Oct 17.

