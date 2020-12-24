Football: Inter keep up the pressure on Milan with win at Verona

VERONA, Italy: Inter Milan kept up the pressure on neighbours AC Milan when Milan Skriniar's header gave them a 2-1 win at Verona in Serie A on Wednesday (Dec 23).

Inter produced a lethargic first half before Lautauro Martinez volleyed them in front seven minutes after the break but a defensive mix-up allowed Ivan Ilic to equalise for the hosts 11 minutes later.

Skriniar, one of the players at fault for the Verona goal, made amends by heading Inter back in front from a Marcelo Brozovic cross in the 69th minute.

The win moved Inter to the top of Serie A with 33 points, two ahead of AC Milan who began the day as leaders and were at home to Lazio later on Wednesday.

