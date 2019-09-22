Football: Inter maintain perfect start with derby win over Milan

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

5 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

MILAN: Serie A leaders Inter Milan defeated city rivals AC Milan 2-0 at the San Siro stadium on Saturday (Sep 21) to maintain their 100 per cent start to the campaign.

Inter, who are now unbeaten in the last seven league clashes with Milan, grabbed the lead thanks to a deflected strike from Marcelo Brozovic in the 49th minute.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Romelu Lukaku made sure of the win with a 78th-minute glancing header from a Nicolo Barella cross from the left for his third goal since his move from Manchester United.

Inter, who went close to a third when Matteo Poltano clipped the bar and then Andrea Candreva hit the post, have 12 points from four games, two more than defending champions Juventus, who earlier beat Verona 2-1.

