Football: Inter Milan beat Crotone to put one hand on Serie A trophy

MILAN: Christian Eriksen and Achraf Hakimi scored in the second half as Inter Milan beat Crotone 2-0 to move to the brink of the Serie A title on Saturday (May 1).

Antonio Conte's side are 14 points ahead of second-placed Atalanta and can claim their first Scudetto since 2010 if the Bergamo side fail to win at Sassuolo on Sunday.

Dane Eriksen came on as a substitute in the 65th minute and scored four minutes later, firing home a shot which took a deflection off Crotone defender Lisandro Magallan, from Romelu Lukaku's lay-off.

Lukaku had a goal ruled out before Hakimi struck a second in injury time.

The match pitted the Serie A leaders against the bottom team who were relegated as a result of the loss with four games to play.