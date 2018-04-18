Football: Inter Milan move third to put pressure on Roman rivals

MILAN: Mauro Icardi helped Inter Milan ease past Cagliari 4-0 to move third in Serie A on Tuesday (Apr 17), putting the pressure on Roman rivals Lazio and Roma in the battle for Champions League places.

Inter had not scored or won in their last three games but Joao Cancelo broke the drought after just three minutes off a free kick in the San Siro.

Inter's top scorer Icardi got the second after the break with Marcelo Brozovic returning from suspension to grab the third on the hour with Ivan Perisic rounding off the rout in the final minute.

It was a dominant display by the former European giants who have no option but to win as they target a Champions League return for the first time since 2012.

Luciano Spalletti's side move back up to third position with 63 points from 33 games before Roma and Lazio, both on 61 points, play Genoa and Fiorentina respectively on Wednesday.

French striker Yann Karamoh missed two golden chances in front of goal with the hosts losing midfielder Roberto Gagliardini who was stretchered off in the first half with a suspected hamstring problem.

Cancelo left 14-placed Cagliari's Alessio Cragno with no chance in goal early but Karamoh could have got the second after quarter of an hour in Milan when captain Icardi set him up with only the goalkeeper to beat.

Karamoh, 19, also missed a second chance to finish off a Danilo D'Ambrosio cross but rattled the crossbar.

Leandro Castan blocked a close range Icardi effort before the break, with Karamoh looking to have finally scored but was ruled offside.

Icardi failed to finish off a Perisic ball on front of goal before the half-time whistle but made no mistake five minutes after the break slotting in off a Rafinha cross to slot in his 25th goal of the Serie A campaign - a personal record for the Argentine.

Ten minutes later Perisic sent the ball down the middle for Icardi, who was blocked by Cagliari centre-back Marco Andreolli, with the ball falling to the feet of Brozovic, who finished off with a curling effort and then set up Perisic for the fourth.

Champions Juventus travel to Crotone on Wednesday with Napoli's dwindling Serie A title hopes are hanging on a win at home against Udinese.

Napoli are six points behind Juventus before this weekend's top-of-the-table clash in Turin.