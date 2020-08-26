Football: Inter say Conte to remain coach next season

Sport

Football: Inter say Conte to remain coach next season

Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte 
Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte with his runners up medal as he walks past the trophy after the match, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). (Photo: Martin Meissner/Pool via REUTERS)
(Updated: )

Bookmark

ROME: Antonio Conte will stay on as Inter Milan coach next season, the Serie A club said on Tuesday, ending speculation they may part company following last week's Europa League final defeat.

Conte's occasional angry outbursts saw him clash with the club's senior executives during his first season in charge, when Inter finished second to Juventus in Serie A and lost 3-2 to Sevilla in the Europa League final on Friday.

"The Club and Antonio Conte had a constructive meeting today focused on continuity and strategy, in which the two parties laid the foundations to continue working together on the Club's project," Inter said in a statement.

The 51-year-old ex-Italy coach joined Inter after winning three Serie A titles with Juve and the Premier League with Chelsea.

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark