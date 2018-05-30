Football: Ipswich appoint Shrewsbury boss Hurst as manager

LONDON: Ipswich Town appointed Shrewsbury Town boss Paul Hurst as their new manager on a three-year deal, the English Championship side announced on Wednesday (May 30).

The 43-year-old takes over from Mick McCarthy after the former Ireland manager left the club four games earlier than his planned departure at the end of last season.

Advertisement

"The club has a great reputation and always looks to be well run and I'm delighted to be part of Ipswich, with an opportunity to make our own history," Hurst told Ipswich's website.

Hurst took over at Shrewsbury in 2016 with the team bottom of League One and took them to safety. He then led them to last season's playoff final where they lost to Rotherham United on Sunday.

"His skill, experience and reputation enhanced by his recent success at Shrewsbury had placed him, from the start of the process, on my shortlist, resulting in the need to wait until after the playoff final to reach a final decision," Ipswich owner Marcus Evans said.

