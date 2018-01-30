Football: Is Brunei DPMM's foreign player concession fair to the rest of the S.League?

DPMM will be allowed to field three foreign players in their S.League squad, whereas local clubs can only field two.

SINGAPORE: The move to allow Brunei's DPMM FC to start the new S.League season in late March with three foreign signings instead of two has raised questions about whether it is fair to the other teams in the competition.

However, the club's team manager Ali Momin is keen to emphasise that the special concession granted to his side is no guarantee for title success. “It isn’t a given that we would win the S.League title even if we have one more foreign player compared to the other S.League teams,” said the 45-year-old, on the sidelines of the signing of the club’s agreement of participation in the S.League at Jalan Besar Stadium on Tuesday (Jan 30).

Under the S.League's new rules for this season, local clubs are only allowed two foreign signings, in addition to having three Under-23 players in the starting lineup.



“The number of imports isn’t really important … if you have too many, there would also be a problem in gelling them with the rest of the team,” he said.

Having a small football-playing population is an on-going problem for Brunei – a unique issue for DPMM which required them to be given special dispensation to sign more foreigners to be competitive. “We did consider the need to have a level playing field for all the teams in the S.League,” said Football Association of Singapore president Lim Kia Tong.

“After consultation with the various stakeholders - including all the chairmen of the local clubs - they understood the predicament of Brunei’s lack of footballers and all agreed on DPMM having three foreign players for the 2018 season,” he explained.

Given DPMM’s situation, the FAS was considering allowing even more foreign players for the side, according to Mr Lim. “We were even toying with the idea of them having four foreign players and them only fielding three at any one time,” he said. “But DPMM were magnanimous and they themselves found that three foreign players in their quota would be sufficient in making them competitive.”

Even with the rule, Mr Lim believes that it is the local clubs that have the upper hand compared to the foreign teams in the S.League. “Why should (the critics) keep on harping about having a level playing field, when Albirex Niigata secured four titles for two years running despite not having foreign signings?” he said.

“Albirex do not have a level playing field in terms of players … and this season they even agreed to have half of their team consist of Under-21 players and the other half – save for one overaged player - made up of Under-23 players,” added Mr Lim.

LOCAL TEAMS SHOULD STEP UP

Speaking to Channel NewsAsia, Mr Lim also addressed the negative online criticism of allowing Brunei DPMM to participate in this season’s S.League.

The 64-year-old insisted that DPMM’s participation does not deprive local teams of a place in the league.

“That has always be the quarrel ... of having a lot of local clubs clamouring to be in the S.League. Ultimately, if you look at the background, you will see that Gombak United, Tanjong Pagar United and Woodlands Wellington … were all given the opportunity, but yet they did not live up to the requirements to stay deeply rooted in the S.League,” he said. “The argument that DPMM will deprive a local team of a spot is unjustified and has no basis.”

He added: “If you look at the (amateur) National Football League now, I do not see - at this moment in time - any one of the 24 NFL teams being able to make direct inroads into the S.League.

“If they don’t have the capacity (to be a professional team), then it doesn’t make sense to say that DPMM is taking up one slot that could’ve been used to put a local team in the S.League.”

Mr Lim, however, did concede that there could be room for more local teams to be part of the league, given the right conditions. “If you look into the future, our ultimate aim is to take away the Young Lions from the league … creating another slot for a local team,” he said.

“Ultimately it will have to be up to the local team to live up to the high level of professionalism to be able to play in the S.League,” added the FAS president.

While most club officials Channel NewsAsia spoke to were in favour of DPMM’s participation and foreign player quota, not everyone in the local fraternity agreed that it was the best move.

“If the FAS’ reasoning is that DPMM cannot find enough Bruneian players to fill up their squad, then what about Singaporean teams who are now forced to field young players as part of their Under-23 quotas?,” said a former S.League club official, who declined to be named. “Doesn’t the Young Lions squad poach all the best young players for themselves, leaving very little to the local clubs themselves?”

“The rules have to be fair to all the teams participating. Not everyone will like the new rules, but at the very least, it will have to be consistent across the board,” he added.