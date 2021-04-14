Football: Italy approves opening stadium to fans at 25% capacity for Euros

ROME: Italy's government will allow fans to attend matches at this year's European Championship in Rome's Olympic Stadium with at least 25 per cent capacity, the country's soccer federation (FIGC) said in a statement on Tuesday.

Euro 2020 was postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and European soccer's governing body UEFA had asked the 12 host nations to submit their plans for allowing fans inside stadiums by early April. The finals run from Jun 11-Jul 11.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Last week the Italian government's Technical Scientific Committee (CTS) said it was unable to give its opinion before the deadline and UEFA had given until April 19 for a decision.

"Italy and Rome are on board. The government approval of the public's presence at Rome's Euro 2020 matches is wonderful news that we will immediately pass on to UEFA," FIGC President Gabriele Gravina said in a statement.

"The message that the government sends to the country is one of great confidence and extraordinary vision.

"Italy is showing courage, that it is fighting against the pandemic and at the same time working to restart safely according to a clear and defined programme and schedule."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rome's is due to host three group games - including the tournament's opening match between Italy and Turkey on Jun 11 - and one quarter-final.

Italy has registered 115,088 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain. The country has reported 3.79 million cases to date.

