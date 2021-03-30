Football: Italy coach Mancini calls for expanded Euro 2020 squads

REUTERS: Italy head coach Roberto Mancini says he would support the introduction of larger squad limits for the rescheduled European Championship due to the risk of players contracting COVID-19.

The tournament is set to be staged across 12 different host cities from June 11 - July 11 after being moved back a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

National team managers are expected to name 23 players for the competition, but Mancini believes a change to the rules would be sensible as the virus continues to spread across the continent.

“Expanding the squad to 25 or 26 players could be a good thing, because the season has been very tough,” Mancini told Rai.

“Plus, you never know, someone could contract the virus during the tournament. It would then become difficult to find other players, because they would have all gone on holiday.

“In this eventuality, should UEFA decide to do this, I would be in absolute agreement.”

Italy face Turkey at Rome’s Stadio Olimpico for the opening game of Euro 2020 on June 11, before taking on fellow Group A opponents Switzerland and Wales.

