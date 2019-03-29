Football: Italy defender Rugani extends Juventus contract until 2023

MILAN: Italian international defender Daniele Rugani has extended his contract with Juventus until 2023, the Serie A champions announced on Thursday (Mar 28).

Rugani - who joined Juventus in 2013 from Empoli - has played 14 times for the Turin side this season, in back line alongside Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci.

The 24-year-old has already made 81 appearances for the Turin giants, and scored seven goals, including two this season.

After spending two seasons on loan back at Empoli between 2013 and 2015 he returned to Juventus and had attracted the interest of Premier League club Chelsea last summer.

Rugani looks set to claim a fourth Serie A title with Juventus as Massimiliano Allegri's side hold a 15-point lead over Napoli.

But the seven-times capped Italian is also hoping to win a first Champions League title with Juventus playing Ajax in the quarter-finals next month.

"We hope to return to Madrid, in the stadium where we were a few weeks ago, and raise the cup," added the defender of the European final which will be held in Atletico's Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

"The biggest dream is definitely that."