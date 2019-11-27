Football: Italy's Barella undergoes successful knee surgery

MILAN: Inter Milan's Italy international Nicolo Barella has undergone successful surgery on his right knee, the club confirmed on Tusday (Nov 27).

Midfielder Barella said he "felt the knee go click," as he was forced off during Saturday's 3-0 win under heavy rain at Torino.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Barella this morning (underwent) keyhole surgery on his right knee to remove cartilage fragment from his kneecap," Inter Milan said in a statement.

"The operation was a perfect success and the player will begin rehabilitation treatment in the coming days."

The 22-year-old former Cagliari player, who has scored two goals this season including one in the Champions League, will be out of action until the new year, according to reports in Italy.

Antonio Conte's Inter are challenging for the Serie A title just a point behind champions Juventus.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Barella misses Wednesday's key Champions League match against Slavia Prague, and Barcelona at home on Dec 10.

Barella, who has 12 caps for Italy, has also become an important player for the Azzurri as they prepare for Euro 2020.