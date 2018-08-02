Football: Italy's Bonucci set to undergo medical ahead of Juventus return
TURIN: Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci has arrived in Turin to undergo a medical ahead of a return to Juventus from AC Milan, the Serie A champions said on Thursday (Aug 2).
The 31-year-old, capped 80 times by Italy, spent seven years at Juventus before joining Milan for one season.
The move is set to be part of a deal that will take Argentina forward Gonzalo Higuain in the opposite direction from Juve to Milan.
Higuain will also undergo a medical on Thursday, Milan said on Twitter.
Bonucci's return to Juve would reunite him with Andrea Barzagli and Giorgio Chiellini, who together formed the so-called 'BBC' defence, which proved to be one of Europe's most formidable rearguards.
(Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia; Editing by Toby Davis)