Football: Italy youth international Guerini dies in car crash aged 19

REUTERS: Italy youth international Daniel Guerini has been tragically killed in a car accident aged 19.

Reports in Italy say Guerini, who represented Italy at under-15 and under-16 level, was killed in the car crash in Rome on Wednesday night.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Guerini had spells with Fiorentina, Torino and SPAL before re-joining Lazio, the club where the youngster started his career, in January. He played for the Rome club's youth team.

"Still incredulous and shocked by pain, the President, the men and women of the Lazio Sports Club gather around the family of the young Daniel Guerini," Lazio tweeted.

Another of Guerini's former clubs Fiorentina posted: "We are shocked and saddened to learn of the sudden death of Lazio youngster Daniel Guerini, a member of the Fiorentina youth academy in 2018/19 and 2019/20.

"The thoughts of President Commisso and everyone at the club are with the Guerini family at this extremely difficult time."

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Peter Hall; Editing by Giles Elgood)