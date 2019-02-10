Football: Iwobi, Lacazette lead Arsenal to win at Huddersfield

HUDDERSFIELD: Arsenal returned to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over bottom side Huddersfield Town on Saturday (Feb 9), but remain the only side without an away clean sheet in the Premier League this season.

Arsenal had suffered four defeats in their last nine league games, including a 3-1 loss at Manchester City last week, but Alex Iwobi put them ahead in the 16th minute with a deflected shot.

Huddersfield pressed and harried but rarely troubled the Arsenal goal in the first half, with the difference in quality showing as the visitors doubled their advantage through Alexandre Lacazette's 10th league goal of the season a minute before halftime.

Adama Diakhaby had two good chances to get Huddersfield - who had drawn once and lost 11 of their previous 12 league games - back into the match, but failed to really test Bernd Leno in the Arsenal goal.

Sead Kolasinac put through his own net in stoppage time to give Huddersfield late hope, scoring Huddersfield's first goal in over nine hours of football in all competitions, but the visitors held on for the win.

Victory moved Arsenal level on points with fifth-placed Chelsea, who play Manchester City on Sunday, while Huddersfield stayed bottom, 13 points from safety.

