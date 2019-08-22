Football: Japan's Kubo joins Mallorca on loan from Real Madrid

MADRID: Real Madrid's Japan international Takefusa Kubo has joined fellow La Liga side Real Mallorca on loan for the remainder of the season, both clubs said on Thursday.

"Mallorca's new signing is one of the most promising players in world football due to his bravery and his great quality with the ball at his feet," Mallorca said a statement.

Kubo, 18, joined Madrid in June from FC Tokyo on a five-year deal, after previously spending four years in Barcelona's youth ranks until the Catalan club was found guilty of signing underage foreign players and he was forced to leave.

He made his debut for Japan in June against El Salvador and was named in the squad for the Copa America, playing every game before his side were eliminated in the group stages.

