Football: Japan win first women's world under-20 title

VANNES, France: Japan won their first Women's World Under-20 title on Friday (Aug 24) with a 3-1 victory over Spain in the final.

With favourites Germany and the United States - who had won six of the last eight titles between them - already eliminated, Japan made the most of their unexpected opportunity.

Hinata Miyazawa gave them a 38th-minute lead before Saori Takarada (57) and Fuka Nagano (65) put the game beyond the reach of Spain who grabbed a late consolation through Candela Andujar.

England defeated France 4-2 on a penalty shoot-out to finish third after their play-off had ended 1-1.