Football: Johor Darul Ta’zim celebrate fifth consecutive league win in style

JOHOR BAHRU: Malaysian Super League champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) celebrated their fifth consecutive league victory with fireworks and an open-top bus parade on Friday night (Jul 20).



Having sealed the league title a week ago, JDT kicked off festivities by thrashing rivals Kelantan FA 4-0 in front of a packed stadium in Larkin.

JDT players Fernando Gaston Elizari Sedano, Afiq Fazail, Safawi Rashid and Safiq Rahim all scored to give the hosts a deserved win.



JDT players celebrating the club's fourth goal over rivals Kelantan. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

Johor crown prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, the owner of JDT, and his sister Princess Tunku Tun Aminah Sultan Ibrahim watched the match from the stands.

JDT captain Hariss Harun (centre) celebrates the title victory with his teammates. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

The victory was followed by a trophy presentation ceremony, as club captain Hariss Harun lifted the title to rapacious cheers from the home crowd.



The players and their families then went aboard an open-top bus as the convoy headed towards Dataran Bandaraya Johor Bahru, waving at the thousands of fans who thronged the streets.

Players carried the cup atop an open-top bus from the stadium in Larkin to Dataran Bandaraya JB. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

To celebrate the arrival of the convoy at Dataran Bandaraya JB, fireworks erupted in the night sky as Johoreans in the vicinity paused to enjoy the moment.

Fireworks erupted at Dataran Bandaraya JB when the players and the trophy arrived. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

At Dataran's wide open field, the players, their families as well as senior club officials stood on stage as thousands of supporters surrounded them, dancing and singing club songs.

Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim addressing the crowd at Dataran Bandaraya Johor Bahru. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

Tunku Ismail then addressed the crowd, thanking them for their continued support for the team: "To all the fans, I'd like to thank you sincerely. The success we achieved this year is more meaningful as it qualifies us for the group stage of next year's Asian Champions League (ACL)."

Johor crown prince posing with JDT players and staff when celebrating the club's fifth consecutive league title. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

JDT will make history next year by becoming the first Malaysian club to play in the group stages of the ACL, the region's premier club competition.

JDT supporters at Dataran Bandaraya Johor Bahru. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

Hariss, who is also skipper for the Singapore international team, also addressed the crowd, expressing thanks to the Johor crown prince for his continued support for the team.

Hariss Harun addressing the crowd at Dataran Bandaraya JB. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

Additional reporting by Nigel Chin