Football: Jimenez header gives Wolves 1-1 draw at Arsenal

REUTERS: A header by Wolverhampton Wanderers' Raul Jimenez cancelled out Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's first-half goal for Arsenal as the teams played out a 1-1 draw in their Premier League clash that smouldered for long periods, but never really caught fire.

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil was in the team after his midweek League Cup performance but there was no place in the squad for captain Granit Xhaka, who was heavily criticised following his angry reaction to being substituted last week.

Arsenal looked set to break a run of poor league performances that has seen them take five points from the last four games when Aubameyang stabbed home Alexandre Lacazette's pass in the 20th minute.

Despite dominating possession, Arsenal failed to score again and were hit by a sucker-punch in the 76th when Portuguese striker Jimenez headed home Joao Moutinho's looping ball into the box for the equaliser.

Arsenal pressed forward looking for a late winner but the Wolves rearguard survived the loss of Irish international defender Matt Doherty to injury as they held firm to make it eight league games unbeaten.

With the home fans booing briefly at the final whistle, the result leaves Arsenal fifth on 17 points, with Wolves 11th on 13.



