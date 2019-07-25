Football: Jordan Ayew signs for Crystal Palace

LONDON: Crystal Palace have completed the permanent signing of Ghana forward Jordan Ayew from Swansea, the Premier League club announced on Thursday (Jul 25).

Ayew, 27, spent last season on loan at the Eagles and will return to Selhurst Park after agreeing a three-year deal with the club.

The fee was reported to be £2.5 million.

Ayew scored one goal in 20 Premier League games for Palace last season and is looking forward to playing for the club again as the season approaches.

"I am very happy, I really enjoyed myself last season," he told cpfc.co.uk.

"I enjoyed the stadium, the fans, the boys - they were really good to me - everything here was positive and that's why I decided to continue with Crystal Palace."

Manager Roy Hodgson said Ayew "certainly played his part in the club securing its highest-ever Premier League points tally in the last campaign".

Ayew, who scored two goals in the recent Africa Cup of Nations, is Palace's second new recruit of the summer after the signing of goalkeeper Stephen Henderson from Nottingham Forest.

The club have lost full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Manchester United and there are questions over the future of star man Wilfried Zaha, who continues to be linked with a move to Arsenal or Everton.