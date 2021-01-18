Football: Jovic nets twice for Frankfurt on return from Real Madrid

BERLIN: Real Madrid loanee Luka Jovic came off the bench to score twice in his first game back at Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday (Jan 17) to seal their 3-1 win over bottom side Schalke in the Bundesliga.

The 23-year-old Serbia striker, who joined Real in June 2019 in a transfer worth around 60 million euros ($72 million), has been loaned back to Frankfurt for the rest of the season.

Despite netting just twice in 32 appearances for Real, Jovic scored his first goal on Sunday within 10 minutes after coming off the Frankfurt bench.

It was his first game for two months after contracting Covid-19 in November, followed by injury, but Jovic then struck again just before the final whistle in Frankfurt.

Portugal striker Andre Silva gave Frankfurt the lead before US teenager Matthew Hoppe, who last weekend became the first American to score a Bundesliga hat-trick, had equalised for Schalke.

However, the Royal Blues are again last in the table because of Mainz's 1-1 draw at Dortmund on Saturday.

