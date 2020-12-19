FOotball: Juve's McKennie named US Soccer's male player of the year

REUTERS: Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie was named US Soccer's male player of the year, the governing body said on Friday (Dec 18) as he closes out his fourth year on the national team.

The 22-year-old Texan joined Italian champions Juve in August on a year-long loan from Bundesliga club Schalke 04 and has scored four goals with two assists in 29 appearances for both teams in 2020.

"I want to thank everyone for this huge honor. It’s been a journey, especially through these difficult times during the (COVID-19) pandemic," said McKennie, the fourth-youngest player to receive the honour.

"Our fans have stuck with us throughout and we really appreciate it. Hopefully in 2021 we can have many more memories together."

A finalist for the prize for a third consecutive year, McKennie received 44 per cent of the votes, with twice-winner Christian Pulisic, who now plays for Chelsea, earning 37 per cent.

