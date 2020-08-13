Football: Juventus confirm Matuidi exit after three seasons

REUTERS: French midfielder Blaise Matuidi will leave Juventus after three seasons following the mutual termination of his contract, the Serie A champions said on Wednesday (Aug 12).

Matuidi, linked with a move to Major League Soccer side Inter Miami in the Italian media, made 45 appearances for Juventus across all competitions last season as they claimed the league title for a ninth season in a row.

"The French midfielder leaves Juventus after three years and five trophies won at the club," Juventus said in a statement https://www.juventus.com/en/news/articles/thank-you-blaise.

"Blaise is someone who will always be in our hearts and we wish him all the very best for the future."

Matuidi, who arrived in Turin from French side Paris St Germain in 2017, won three Serie A titles with Juventus.

Capped 84 times by France, the 33-year-old was part of the 2018 World Cup squad which defeated Croatia 4-2 in the final.

He also made over 100 appearances for French club St Etienne between 2007 and 2011, before moving to PSG where he won four Ligue 1 titles.

