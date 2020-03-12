Football: Juventus defender Rugani tests positive for coronavirus

MILAN: Juventus and Italy defender Daniele Rugani has tested positive for coronavirus, the Serie A champions announced on Wednesday (Mar 11).

The 25-year-old "has tested positive for Coronavirus-COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic", the Turin club said in a statement.

"Juventus is currently activating all the isolation procedures required by law, including those who have had contact with him," the team added.

Juventus are due to host French club Lyon in a Champions League last 16, second leg clash behind closed doors in Turin next Tuesday.

All sports in Italy have been suspended until Apr 3, including Serie A football, but Champions League and Europa League matches are under the jurisdiction of UEFA.

Italy's 60 million residents are in lockdown in a desperate bid to halt the spread of a coronavirus that has killed 827 in the country in just over two weeks.



