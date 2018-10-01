Football: Juventus president wants fresh faces after CEO Marotta's exit

MILAN: Juventus president Andrea Agnelli said Monday (Oct 1) that a younger wave of management will take over the Italian champions after the surprise exit of chief executive Giuseppe Marotta.

CEO Marotta, 61, revealed that the club "made the decision" for him to step down after eight successful years in Turin.

"The leadership will go to young and prepared people, we want to remain among the big names in Europe," Agnelli, 42, told a press conference.

"The management model of Juventus remains substantially unchanged .. based on three pillars: sport, revenues and services."

Marotta had been one of the architects of the club's recent successes with seven Serie A titles, four Italian Cups and two runners-up finishes in the Champions League.

"I think it's a bit much to say I was kicked out. I simply have to follow the decision of Juventus," Marotta told radio show 90 Minuto.

"I am a company man, I understand, and therefore it is only right that other people step forward."

Agnelli thanked Marotta and chief financial officer, Aldo Mazzia, 62, who will also leave the club.

"Marotta and Mazzia did great jobs. They've raised young and great leaders," he said.

"We must make sure that Juventus remain at the top of European football and compete with teams who are ahead of us in terms of revenue like Bayern Munich, the Spanish, the English and Paris Saint-Germain.

"The pitch determines everything but revenues and services are also important."

Fabio Paratici has been appointed head of the sports department, Giorgio Ricci will be responsible for revenue and Marco Re takes over "services", which, Agnelli explained, included "finance, human resources, technology services and purchases."

"They are professionals who are 45 years old on average and who are ready and prepared to take on the above responsibilities," added Agnelli.

Former Juventus legend Pavel Nedved, 46, a club vice-president, was on the list of candidates for the board of directors presented on Monday.

The new board and Marotta's successor will be appointed at the shareholders' meeting on Oct 25.