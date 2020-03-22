Football: Juventus's Dybala tests positive for coronavirus

REUTERS: Juventus and Argentina soccer forward Paulo Dybala has tested positive for coronavirus but has no symptoms, the Italian Serie A club said on Saturday (Mar 21), making him one of the most high-profile players to be infected so far.

"The player, in voluntary home isolation since Mar 11, will continue to be monitored," the Turin club said in a statement. "He is well and asymptomatic."



Advertisement

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the COVID-19 outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram