Football: Juventus's Dybala tests positive for coronavirus

Sport

Serie A - Juventus v Inter Milan
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - Juventus v Inter Milan - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - March 8, 2020 Juventus' Paulo Dybala celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
(Updated: )

REUTERS: Juventus and Argentina soccer forward Paulo Dybala has tested positive for coronavirus but has no symptoms, the Italian Serie A club said on Saturday (Mar 21), making him one of the most high-profile players to be infected so far.

"The player, in voluntary home isolation since Mar 11, will continue to be monitored," the Turin club said in a statement. "He is well and asymptomatic."

Source: Reuters/nh

Tagged Topics

