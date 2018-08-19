Football: Juventus snatch dramatic win at Chievo on Ronaldo's Serie A debut

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

3 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

MILAN: Juventus came from behind to snatch a dramatic 3-2 win at Chievo as Cristiano Ronaldo made his debut for the Turin side on Saturday, although the Portuguese was not among the scorers in his first Serie A match.

Ronaldo was thwarted several times by veteran Chievo goalkeeper Stefano Sorrentino and his handball in the build-up led to a late Juventus goal being disallowed.

Advertisement

Sami Khedira put Juventus ahead after three minutes but the visitors were stunned when Mariusz Stepinski levelled seven minutes before the break.

Emanuele Giaccherini converted a penalty against his former club to give Chievo a shock lead in the 56th minute, only for Chievo's Mattia Bani, under pressure from Leonardo Bonucci, to deflect a corner into his own net in the 75th minute.

Juventus had a goal disallowed for handball by Ronaldo but, in the next attack, Federico Bernardeschi turned the ball in to give the champions a winning start.

(Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Ed Osmond)

Advertisement