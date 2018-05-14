Football: Juventus win seventh straight Serie A title

ROME: Juventus won a seventh straight Serie A title on Sunday (May 13) after a goalless draw against 10-man Roma at the Stadio Olimpico.

The Turin giants had needed just a point to officially seal victory, and become the first team to complete the league and Cup double for four consecutive seasons.

Roma played the final twenty minutes a man down after Radja Nainggolan was sent off for a second yellow card after a foul on Argentina striker Paulo Dybala.

It is the 34th Scudetto in Juventus's history.

Massimiliano Allegri's side also won the Italian Cup in the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday with a 4-0 win over AC Milan.

With one game left to play Juventus cannot be caught by second-placed Napoli who are four points behind after winning 2-0 at Sampdoria on Sunday.

Eusebio Di Francesco's Roma team had already sealed their Champions League place next season after Inter Milan's 2-1 loss against Sassuolo.

Juventus had early chances with Edin Dzeko firing over, a Lorenzo Pellegrini right footer flying wide and Aleksandar Kolarov's free-kick hitting the side netting.

Paulo Dybala threatened early and broke through early in the second half after an Alex Sandro cross but the goal was disallowed because the Argentina striker was offside.

Nainggolan received two yellow cards in the space of five minutes and left Roma down to 10 men for the final 20 minutes.

But Juventus did not take advantage of their advantage although Dybala did have penalty appeals.

Italian Serie A results:

Verona 0 Udinese 1

Torino 2 SPAL 1

Bologna 1 Chievo 2

Fiorentina 0 Cagliari 1

Crotone 2 Lazio 2

Atalanta 1 AC Milan 1

Roma 0 Juventus 0

Sampdoria 0 Napoli 2