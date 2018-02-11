Football: Kane on target as Spurs take derby spoils

LONDON: Harry Kane scored his 23rd Premier League goal of the season as Tottenham Hotspur beat Arsenal 1-0 at Wembley on Saturday to dent their north London rivals' top-four aspirations.

After a sluggish first half, Kane jumped highest to head home his seventh derby goal in seven games and Spurs would have won by a greater margin but for an inspired performance from goalkeeper Petr Cech.

Spurs climb two places to third and Arsenal now sit six points adrift of Liverpool in fourth - though Juergen Klopp's side have one game in hand.

"I am so happy to win," Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino said. "We have had three massive games against (Manchester) United, Liverpool and Arsenal and seven points is good.

"Harry Kane is not old-fashioned, he is the present and the future. We are so proud that he is in our side."

Everton eased to a 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace and Swansea City continued their resurgence under Carlos Carvalhal with a late 1-0 win over Burnley.

West Ham United beat Watford 2-0 and Stoke City came from behind to draw 1-1 against Brighton and Hove Albion.

RECORD CROWD

In front of a Premier League record crowd of 83,222, Spurs were in the ascendancy for much of the afternoon - particularly in the second half when only a string of saves from Cech kept the Gunners in the game.

Spurs registered 18 shots to Arsenal's six with Kane, a constant thorn the visitors side, wasting a number of opportunities to seal a more comfortable scoreline.

Arsenal, however, did have late chances to equalise with substitute Alexandre Lacazette - who replaced the ineffective Henrikh Mkhitaryan - twice going close in the closing minutes.

"Kane made the difference, that's what he's about," Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said. "I have seen the replay, it is no foul, just good centre-forward play. We can only look at ourselves.

"It will be more difficult to finish in the top four but we have to fight for it."

At Goodison Park Everton bounced back from a humiliating 5-1 defeat at Arsenal with Gylfi Sigurdsson, Oumar Niasse and Tom Davies on target in a straightforward win against Palace.

Everton climbed to ninth and the only negative on an otherwise impressive afternoon was Luke Milivojevic's late consolation from the penalty spot.

In south Wales, Swansea registered a third Premier League victory in four matches with Ki Sung-yueng's late strike lifting them to 15th after a tense victory against out-of-from Burnley.

West Ham climbed five points above the relegation zone and ended a run of three league games without victory with a 2-0 win over Watford thanks to goals from Javier Hernandez and Marko Arnautovic.

Stoke shared the points with Brighton after Xherdan Shaqiri cancelled out Jose Izquierdo's brilliant opener.

Charie Adam missed a late penalty for a Stoke side who remained in the relegation zone.

Runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City host Leicester City in the day's late kickoff knowing a victory would extend their advantage to 16 points.

(Reporting by Tom Hayward, editing by Ed Osmond)