Football: Kane set to return training in April, easing World Cup fears

LONDON: Harry Kane is set to return to training in April after suffering an ankle injury at the weekend, meaning the Tottenham striker should be fit to spearhead England's World Cup campaign.

Kane limped off in the first half with his side trailing 1-0 at Bournemouth on Sunday, before Mauricio Pochettino's men bounced back to win 4-1 and move up to third in the Premier League.

The injury sparked fears of a lengthy absence for England's key striker with just three months to go until the start of the World Cup in Russia.

"Preliminary assessments have confirmed that Harry Kane has damaged lateral ligaments in his right ankle," Tottenham said on their website.

"The England striker sustained the injury following a challenge in our 4-1 win against Bournemouth on Sunday and is expected to return to first team training next month."

England kick off their World Cup campaign on Jun 18 against Tunisia before facing Panama and Belgium in Group G.

A scan to establish the full extent of the injury had been delayed because of swelling around the joint.

Kane, 24, who has scored 39 goals for club and country this season, was pictured with his foot in a brace and using crutches on Monday.

The forward suffered ligament damage to the same ankle twice last season.

Wednesday's injury update, while positive for England, is a major blow for Tottenham, who are chasing a top-four place in the Premier League in order to qualify for next season's Champions League.

Kane will miss Tottenham's FA Cup quarter-final at Swansea on Saturday and England's friendlies this month against the Netherlands and Italy.

Tottenham are back in Premier League action following the international break with a trip to top-four rivals Chelsea on Apr 1.

Kane's injury occurred after a collision with Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic.

With 24 league goals, Kane is level with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in his quest for a third straight Premier League golden boot.

The Spurs striker has scored 30-plus goals in the past four seasons, but Tottenham's failure to win a trophy in that time has seen Kane linked with European champions Real Madrid.

However, Pochettino insists Kane can fulfil his ambitions by staying at his boyhood club.

"We are here to develop, to help the club achieve and win titles," said the Argentine. "Harry is happy here and of course he wants to win titles here like all of us do, but I respect all opinions."

