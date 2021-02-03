Football: Kane should return next week, says Mourinho

LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane could be available for next Wednesday's FA Cup clash with Everton after making a quick recovery from the ankle injury he sustained last week.

Manager Jose Mourinho gave the upbeat forecast about the England captain as he spoke to media ahead of Thursday's (Feb 4) Premier League clash at home to his old club Chelsea.

"We were scared when it happened, but now we are a bit more positive," Mourinho said of the injury Kane sustained in the league loss to Liverpool.

"It is not an overly optimistic thing to say that next week he should be playing. He's happy with the progress and of course we are happy too. Maybe Everton or Manchester City, one of these matches he will be back."

Tottenham travel to Everton next Wednesday for the fifth-round tie and face Manchester City three days later.

Mourinho also offered some positive news about out-of-favour Dele Alli, saying that he had spoken at length with the England international this week.

"First he needs to recover from his injury and needs to be back to training and have a fresh start because in the last few weeks he couldn't even train," Mourinho said.

"I had a good conversation with him yesterday. I think we found very common ground let's say. It's an important point of the season for the team and for him also. We need a good Dele Alli and we are waiting for him to be back to normality."

Alli has barely featured this season, with Tanguy Ndombele nailing down the attacking midfielder role, leading to suggestions that Alli might have left in the transfer window.

But Mourinho believes Alli is motivated to force his way back into the starting line-up.

"We need him back. A conversation doesn't make a miracle or put him in great form, but I believe the conversation was the extra motivation that he needs to get back as soon as possible."

