Football: Kane targets April return to ease World Cup fears

LONDON: Harry Kane is targeting a quick return to action after Tottenham allayed England's World Cup fears by confirming the striker should return from an ankle injury next month.

Kane limped off in the first half with his side trailing 1-0 at Bournemouth on Sunday, before Mauricio Pochettino's men bounced back to win 4-1 and move up to third in the Premier League.

"Disappointing to be out until next month but injuries are part of the game," Kane tweeted. "Will do everything I can to get back out there asap (as soon as possible)."

Kane's injury sparked fears of a lengthy absence for England's key man with just three months to go until the start of the World Cup in Russia.

"Preliminary assessments have confirmed that Harry Kane has damaged lateral ligaments in his right ankle," Tottenham said on their website.

"The England striker sustained the injury following a challenge in our 4-1 win against Bournemouth on Sunday and is expected to return to first team training next month."

England kick off their World Cup campaign on Jun 18 against Tunisia before facing Panama and Belgium in Group G.

While positive for England, Wednesday's news is a major blow for Tottenham, who are chasing a top-four place in the Premier League in order to qualify for next season's Champions League.

Kane will miss Tottenham's FA Cup quarter-final at Swansea on Saturday and England's friendlies this month against the Netherlands and Italy.

Tottenham are back in Premier League action following the international break with a trip to top-four rivals Chelsea on Apr 1.

Kane's injury occurred after a collision with Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic as he put the ball in the net only for the goal not to stand as Kane had already been flagged for offside.

A scan to establish the full extent of the injury had been delayed because of swelling around the joint.

Kane, 24, who has scored 39 goals for club and country this season, was pictured with his foot in a brace and using crutches on Monday.

The forward suffered ligament damage to the same ankle twice last season, missing seven weeks between September and November and then a further four weeks in the spring.

With 24 league goals, Kane is level with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in his quest for a third straight Premier League golden boot.

A product of the Tottenham youth academy, he has scored 30-plus goals in the past four seasons, but Spurs' failure to win a trophy in that time has seen Kane linked with European champions Real Madrid.

However, Pochettino insists Kane can fulfil his ambitions by staying at his boyhood club.

"We are here to develop, to help the club achieve and win titles," said the Argentine. "Harry is happy here and of course he wants to win titles here like all of us do, but I respect all opinions."