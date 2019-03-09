Football: Kean hit two as Juve increase Serie A lead even with one eye on Atletico

MILAN: Moise Kean scored a brace as Juventus warmed up for next week's Champions League showdown with Atletico Madrid by easing past Udinese 4-1 to open a 19-point lead at the top of Serie A on Friday (Mar 8).

Cristiano Ronaldo, Mario Mandzukic and Paulo Dybala started on the bench ahead of next Tuesday's game against Atletico where Juventus need to overturn a 2-0 defeat in the last 16, second-leg game in Turin.

But 19-year-old Kean was impressive as he partnered Federico Bernardeschi up front, scoring a first-half double in his first Serie A start of the season.

The young Italian international opened after 11 minutes from a low Alex Sandro cross from close range, adding a second six minutes before the break, picking up the ball from the midfield, cutting into the box and finishing off past goalkeeper Juan Musso.

Kean provoked a penalty in the 67th minutes after being brought down. Emre Can converted and Blaise Matuidi nodded in a Rodrigo Bentancur cross for the fourth minutes later.

Kean received an ovation when he was replaced with 10 minutes to go, allowing Hans Nicolussi Caviglia to make his debut.

For the visitors, Kevin Lasagna came on in place of Ben Wilmot after the break and pulled one back six minutes from time controlling the ball with his chest to beat Wojciech Szczesny in the Juventus goal.

Juventus remain unbeaten after 24 games and are 19 points ahead of second-placed Napoli who travel to Sassuolo on Sunday.

The only worry for Massimiliano Allegri before Tuesday's game against Atletico was veteran Andrea Barzagli going off injured after 25 minutes.

Barzagli was making his comeback after four months out, but made way for Leonardo Bonucci who came off the bench.