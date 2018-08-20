Football: Kenny Miller's desire to play on leads to early Livingston departure

LONDON: Former Scotland international striker Kenny Miller's first foray into management ended abruptly on Monday (Aug 20) after he refused Premiership side Livingston's demand he hang up his playing boots.

The 38-year-old Rangers legend - capped 69 times - leaves after just seven matches in charge, which yielded three victories and two draws.

Livingston issued a statement saying discussions with Miller had not worked out with the latter insisting he wanted to continue playing.

"Livingston Football Club has been in discussions over the weekend with Kenny Miller and his representatives.

"The club felt that the player-manager role wasn't working and had requested that Kenny reverted to the full-time manager's role. Kenny however feels that he isn't ready to give up his football career at this time.

"As a result the club and Kenny have amicably agreed to part company.

"Livingston Football Club would like to thank Kenny for his honesty and openness, and wish him well for the future."

Miller played all over the world - including stints in Turkey and Canada. But he is best known for his three spells with Rangers - scoring 116 goals for them - although he is also a rare bird in having turned out for their bitter rivals Celtic as well.

