Football: Kepa dropped as Caballero starts in goal for Chelsea

WEST BROMWICH, United Kingdom) - Kepa Arrizabalaga was dropped for Chelsea's Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion on Saturday (Sep 26) as Willy Caballero replaced the error-prone Spaniard in goal.

Kepa's future at Chelsea is in doubt after Blues boss Frank Lampard signed Senegal keeper Edouard Mendy from Rennes earlier this week.

Mendy was not available to feature against West Brom, so Lampard opted to pick Argentine veteran Caballero, who had also started Chelsea's midweek League Cup win over Barnsley.

Kepa paid the price for costly mistakes that led to goals in Chelsea's first two Premier League games this season against Brighton and Liverpool.

The 25-year-old was also dropped twice by Lampard last season after a series of high-profile blunders.

Kepa, named as one of the Blues' substitutes against West Brom, could leave Chelsea on loan before the transfer window closes in October.

That would be an ignominious fall from grace for a player who became the world's most expensive keeper when he joined Chelsea from Athletic Bilbao for £72 million ($91 million) in 2018.

Brazil defender Thiago Silva was named as Chelsea captain on his first Premier League start following his close-season move from Paris Saint-Germain.