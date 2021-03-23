Football: Coach Kisnorbo unimpressed by Melbourne City winning streak

MELBOURNE: Melbourne City rattled off a fifth successive victory with a 2-0 win over A-League leaders Central Coast Mariners on Monday (Mar 22) night, but coach Patrick Kisnorbo was certainly not getting carried away with their hot streak of form.

Kisnorbo, an uncompromising centre-half for Leeds United and Leicester City in his playing days, took over in his first head coaching role when Erick Mombaerts returned to France at the end of last season.

City, owned by the same group that controls Manchester City and several other clubs around the world, were championship runners-up last season, but made a disappointing start to the new campaign and were ninth after six matches.

The club-record five straight wins, including a 6-0 humbling of neighbours Melbourne Victory, have pushed them up to fourth, but Kisnorbo was still not entirely satisfied with Monday's display.

"I was happy with the first half, but the second half could have been better, and I think there's some areas that we need to improve on," the po-faced former international told reporters in Melbourne.

"I don't believe in records, records are there to be broken, so that doesn't mean anything to me. We're a team that's playing some good football but a team that's lower than the Central Coast - so we need to get to where they are."

Firing the winning streak have been eight goals from Jamie Maclaren, whose 31st-minute volley against the Mariners on Monday took his career tally to 90 in 136 A-League games.

Again, Kisnorbo declined to wax lyrical about his prolific striker.

"I'm just happy with the way Jamie's going, but also that the players around him are providing him with the chances to score ... it's the collective that gets him into those positions," he said.

One frustrated reporter concluded the post-match news conference by asking whether there was anything that made Kisnorbo happy.

"Not a lot," he said, finally cracking a smile. "Probably my mum's pasta."