Football: Klinsmann steps down as Hertha coach after 10 weeks in charge

FILE PHOTO: DFB Cup - Third Round - Schalke 04 v Hertha BSC
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - DFB Cup - Third Round - Schalke 04 v Hertha BSC - Veltins-Arena, Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Feb 4, 2020 Hertha BSC coach Jurgen Klinsmann before the match. (Photo: REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler)
BERLIN: Juergen Klinsmann on Tuesday (Feb 11) resigned as Hertha Berlin coach after only 10 weeks in charge, citing a lack of support and trust.

Former World Cup winner Klinsmann had replaced Ante Covic as head coach in late November with Hertha struggling in the relegation zone.

But despite pledges to turn things around and make the team a powerhouse in Germany in the next few seasons, Hertha have managed only one win in their last five league games and are in 14th spot, six points above the relegation play-off spot.

