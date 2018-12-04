Football: Klopp accepts FA charge over wild derby celebrations

LONDON: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp accepted on Tuesday (Dec 4) a charge of misconduct levelled by the Football Association (FA), saying "if you break rules you have to pay for it."

The 51-year-old German had been charged after his exuberant celebrations following Divock Origi's goal in the 96th minute for Liverpool in the Merseyside derby with Everton on Sunday which gave them a 1-0 victory.

Advertisement

Klopp raced towards his players and embraced goalkeeper Alisson Becker as the win kept them just two points adrift of Premier League leaders Manchester City.

The Liverpool manager had already admitted after the match his behaviour was "not cool" and at his press conference on Tuesday said he held his hands up to the charge.

"That's what rules are for. If you break rules you have to pay for it," he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Klopp has received sympathy from the likes of City manager Pep Guardiola and on Tuesday more came from his opposing manager in the derby, Everton's Marco Silva.

"In that moment I didn't see what Jurgen did," said Silva.

"Now I saw and for me it's not a matter. It's the emotion of the game, it's a normal situation. He's celebrating.

"I don't know if we had scored in that moment what would be my reaction.

"If you ask me, I think he shouldn't (have been fined) but the FA has to decide what the rules are."