Football: Klopp fined by FA for referee comments after West Ham draw

LONDON: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was fined £45,000 by the Football Association (FA) on Thursday (Feb 21) for comments he made about the referee after his side's 1-1 draw with West Ham United in the Premier League on Feb 4.

The FA charged Klopp earlier this month after his comments were ruled to have "questioned the integrity of the referee and/or implied bias" and the coach accepted the charge.

The German had said that referee Kevin Friend's performance was affected by the decision to allow Sadio Mane's opening goal, which should have been ruled out for offside.

"Juergen Klopp has been fined £45,000 after accepting an FA charge for comments made following Liverpool's league game against West Ham United on 4 February 2019," the FA said in a statement.

"His comments made during a post-match interview breached FA Rule E3(1), as they questioned the integrity of the match referee and/or implied bias."