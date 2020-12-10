Football: Klopp frustrated by VAR as Liverpool held at Midtjylland

HERNING, Denmark: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said he is no longer sure the use of video assistant referee (VAR) technology is good for football after Wednesday's (Dec 9) Champions League match against Midtjylland was interrupted three times in the second half, causing long delays.

The match in Herning, which ended 1-1, was stopped while VAR reviewed the penalty that led to Midtjylland's equaliser. Action was also halted as the system disallowed goals for each side late on.

Klopp agreed with all three decisions, but was concerned about the amount of time players had to wait on the pitch in cold conditions.

"I used to be one of the people who said VAR is a good idea, I'm really not sure if I would say that again to be honest," he told reporters.

"It just took too long. I think in the end, I didn't see it back, the decisions were right but it was so difficult it took three or four minutes and it was cold for the boys."

With top spot in Group D already guaranteed, Klopp made eight changes to his side, but opted to stick with first-choice forward Mohamed Salah in attack and Fabinho at centre back.

Salah found the net inside the opening minute for his 22nd Champions League goal, surpassing Steven Gerrard as the club's record goalscorer in the competition.

"Exceptional player, absolutely exceptional player," Klopp said. "Since we (have) worked together, obviously a lot of things (have) clicked really for all of us.

"He helps the team massively and he knows and appreciates the help of the team as well."