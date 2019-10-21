Football: Klopp rues VAR failure to rule out Man Utd goal

MANCHESTER: Jurgen Klopp admitted he was frustrated by VAR's failure to rule out Marcus Rashford's goal as Liverpool were held to a 1-1 draw at Manchester United on Sunday, denying them a record-equalling 18th straight Premier League win.

Klopp felt United defender Victor Lindelof was guilty of a foul on Liverpool striker Divock Origi in the build-up to Rashford's 36th minute opener.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rashford eventually scored with a close-range finish and the goal stood despite a VAR check that appeared to show Lindelof catching Origi and making no contact with the ball, a decision that enraged Reds coach Klopp.

"They scored a goal which shows all the problems with VAR. Mr Atkinson let the game run I'm sure because there is VAR. For me it was a clear foul," Klopp said.

"It's a general problem. VAR looks and says 'you decided like this'. But it was a foul.

"There was clear contact and Divock Origi goes down. They carried on and counter-attacked.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I'm sure they (United) said it is not a 'clear foul?' That doesn't work. That's just not how it should be."

Adding to Klopp's VAR woes, Liverpool winger Sadio Mane had an equaliser disallowed by VAR moments later after he handled before scoring.

That looked like the correct decision and Klopp said: "Then we got a disallowed goal. I didn't see it back but it was probably handball but everything just seemed to go against us."

After a poor first half performance, Liverpool improved after the interval as United became more nervous.

The Premier League leaders, six points clear of champions Manchester City, equalised with five minutes left when substitute Adam Lallana tapped in after poor United defending.

"We were good enough for a point. We gave Man Utd an opportunity to play the way they wanted to play with five at the back. They were hardworking. Our orientation wasn't good enough," Klopp said.

"We felt under pressure when we weren't. Then we scored the goal and was in charge of the game. The stadium was silent and people probably thought Liverpool would score but we take the point and move on.

"I don't think Man Utd can play like this if the other team doesn't have the ball as much. We play very often against a team like this. Maybe we can do better. One point is completely fine. We carry on."

