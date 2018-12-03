Football: Klopp sorry after wild celebrations following 'weird' Liverpool winner

LIVERPOOL: Jurgen Klopp apologised for racing onto the pitch amid scenes of ecstasy after Liverpool's freak late winner against Everton at Anfield kept them on the coat-tails of Premier League pacesetters Manchester City.

The match looked set for a 0-0 draw until the 96th minute, when Virgil van Dijk mishit a hopeful, desperate shot in the direction of the Everton goal, with the effort ballooning into the air.

But Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford struggled to judge the ball as it dropped from the Anfield night sky.

With the ball looking as if it might hit the crossbar, the England man pushed the ball upwards and presented Divock Origi with a simple headed finish into an open net to seal a 1-0 win.

"I have to apologise because I didn't want to be disrespectful but I couldn't stop myself. It just happened," Klopp told Sky Sports.

"The game was with unbelievable intensity. Both teams had chances. Both goalkeepers had outstanding performances. In the end it was a very weird goal. I can't imagine the disappointment of Everton. But we got it and we will take it. It is a brilliant night.

"If I could describe it (how he felt) then I would have control over it. We don't want to look for excuses but that's how it is. I'm not sure what the FA has to do in a situation like this but I will have to wait."

Liverpool's win leaves them in second place in the Premier League, just two points behind Pep Guardiola's City after 14 matches.

Klopp said that Liverpool were focused on beating Everton rather than the title race.

"If you drop points that is how it is," he said. "Nobody thought about the situation in the title. We only wanted to win that game. It was really good intensity. Everton were really good in the build-up but we killed it a little bit.

"This Everton team is good. To outplay them is not easy. I don't know how the ball is not in in the first half. It was a proper fight and from our point of view, a Liverpool win."

