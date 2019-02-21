Football: Koeman replaces Verbeek as Oman head coach

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Erwin Koeman has taken over from fellow Dutchman Pim Verbeek as head coach of Oman, the country's football association has said.

REUTERS: Erwin Koeman has taken over from fellow Dutchman Pim Verbeek as head coach of Oman, the country's football association has said.

Verbeek stood down from the role for personal reasons after leading Oman to the knockout rounds of the Asian Cup for the first time last month. He also led them to victory in the Gulf Cup in early 2018.

Advertisement

Koeman previously worked as head coach of the Hungary national team and served as an assistant coach under his brother, Ronald, during his time with English Premier League clubs Southampton and Everton.

Local media reported that the 57-year-old had been handed a two-year contract and was tasked with leading Oman to the World Cup finals for the first time in 2022.

(Reporting by Michael Church, Editing by Editing by Peter Rutherford)